This traffic cone computer is the weirdest-looking PC of 2020 yet

DEEQ CB01 - $289.99/£221 from Banggood (roughly AU$399) Banggood is currently selling this cone-shaped PC for 40 percent off its list price of $480. For the price, you get a Core i7-5500U processor, 8GB of RAM and plenty of ports to connect your external drives and other USB devices. Keep in mind that the DEEQ CBO1 will take anywhere from 10-15 business days to ship.

After the gorgeous cube PC from Bleu Jour , the wooden triangular PC , meet the personal computer that’s shaped like a … megaphone. Why would anyone build a PC that looks like a cone? Well, perhaps to improve air circulation as the marketing literature alludes to.

The one-foot Deeq CB01 is described by its manufacturer as being “efficient and fun, handy” as well as “full of motivation, more efficient”. However there’s one thing that’s likely to get heads turning (for a good reason) and that’s the price.

At just under $300, it is very affordable for what it is, a Core i7 PC; that’s right! This device includes an Intel Core i7-5500U with 8GB of system memory but no storage component. You will need to bring your own SSD or hard disk drive though.

The processor is a laptop CPU (with two cores, four threads, 4MB cache) and is slightly more powerful than the Intel Celeron N4100 that powers a lot of the entry level laptops and desktop PCs out there. Its graphics subsystem however, the HD Graphics 5500, is slightly less capable.

Its conical shape means that you won’t have a lot of spare space inside for extra components. The chassis has the words “You never try, you never know” written on it while a flurry of connectors can be found readily available.

These include two audio connectors, four USB ports, a VGA connector, a proprietary barrel-type power port, a HDMI port and an Ethernet LAN port. The Wi-Fi is also an 802.11ac type with Bluetooth 4.2.

Bear in mind

