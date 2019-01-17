This superb 55-inch Ambilight 4K TV deal's Black Friday price is back

Here at TechRadar we like to keep our eye on the latest cheap TV sales and deals throughout the year, so we know a great offer when we see one. And just because you didn't get time to upgrade when the Black Friday deals were flying around, doesn't mean you've missed out on an epic saving.

Actually, we can wind back the clock for you with this incredible 55-inch Philips Ambilight TV deal as it's back to the same £479 price tag as it was on Black Friday late last year. That price starts to look even tastier when you consider this TV was only released in summer last year at £700 - and it had rave reviews at that original price too.

Ambilight TVs offer a unique viewing experience that's becoming increasingly popular. This version emits coloured light from three sides (left, right and top) of the screen to mimic the onscreen action, which looks incredible in a darkened room and expands the action beyond the bezels of the screen. If you have any Philips Hue lighting, you can sync them up to throw even more colour around the room too.

You can also manually choose colours to shine from the TV, maybe a low moody blue for horrors, neon pink for Love Island something to match your favourite footy team on match day?

This offer was snapped almost straight away on Black Friday, so we wouldn't hold out long if it's caught your eye today. We're confident this is the best price you'll see for a while and sales season is coming to an end now too. Also, all Philips TVs come with a two year warranty for added peace of mind.

Also available at AO.com for the same price.

We've checked around, and the reviews for this now very cheap TV are strong from buyers and critics alike. And bear in mind it was getting high reviews at the original £700 RRP. If you're looking for a bit more info before putting down some cash, be sure to check out our own Philips 55PUS6753 Ambilight TV review.