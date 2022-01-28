This super-versatile Instant Pot is close to its lowest-ever price

Amazon has slashed 34% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1 multi-cooker , reducing it from £129.99 to £85.19 , – which is close to the best price we’ve seen. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

The best Instant Pots offers a multitude of cooking methods in one device so your kitchen countertops aren’t cluttered with several appliances. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

The Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1 multi-cooker has a 5.7-litre capacity, which the brand says is enough for four portions, and it offers 10 different cooking methods, which builds on the eight offered by the entry-level Instant Pot Duo, with the addition of sous vide and baking functions.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1 multi-cooker: £129.99 £85.19 at Amazon

Save £44.80 – Amazon has knocked 34% off the price of this Instant Pot multi-cooker, which comes with an EasySeal lid that automatically seals the pot for pressure cooking. While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen – the multi-cooker dropped to £78.16, although that was in July 2021 rather than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s still good value. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this Instant Pot deal.

On test, the Instant Pot Duo Evo excelled at pressure cooking, and cooked succulent and tender meat within 60 minutes – far quicker than with traditional cooking methods. The quick-release feature to reduce the pressure in the Instant Pot impressed us, as it ensured that very little noise or steam were emitted.

The Instant Pot 10-in-1 also benefits from a larger, clearer screen that’s easier to read compared to the entry-level Instant Pot, and comes with 48 presets for cooking dishes such as soup, stew, and curry, which help take the guesswork out of using the Instant Pot.

