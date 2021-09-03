This SIM plan from giffgaff offers 13GB of data for £10/pm - exclusively for students

Whether you're just starting out in your first year of university or you're a third-year student, dreading the world of dissertations and final exams, your educational position can now get you a fantastic new SIM plan.

For all students (well, anyone with an ac.uk email address) giffgaff will currently offer you a 13GB of data SIM plan for just £10 a month. That's an additional 3GB on what giffgaff normally offers for this price.

Along with that data boost, giffgaff will only tie you in for 1 month at a time with its plans so you can leave whenever you like - perfect if you see another SIM plan you like or simply decide you need more data.

For a lot of students starting their first year of university in halls, you will also get a giffgaff 'Dig-in welcome box'. These come with a free SIM which won't require a university email to activate.

SIM only deals: giffgaff's student offer

SIM only plan from giffgaff | 1 month rolling | 10GB 13GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £10 a month

If you're a student, this will be a fantastic SIM plan to get your hands on. It gifts you an additional 3GB of data on giffgaff's £10 a month plan and all you have to do is put in an ac.uk email address. 13GB of data will be plenty for most people's monthly usage and on top of that, giffgaff runs on 1-month rolling plans so you can leave at any time.

Why go for giffgaff?

As a brand, giffgaff has been around for a while now. It has been operating for 12 years, and a quick look at its TrustPilot 4.3 stars review will show it's well approved by customers.

It is one of the few MVNOs that operates on the O2 network, and like a few other big names like Voxi and iD Mobile, it operates on 1-month rolling plans allowing you to leave at any time.

Relatively recently, giffgaff also became a 5G network, and across all of the plans mentioned above, 5G will be included at no extra cost.