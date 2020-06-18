This rolling 1-month unlimited data SIM only deal will cost you just £18 a month

Smarty Mobile has formed a pretty strong track record in the world of SIM only deals. Locking horns with Three, the king of unlimited data SIM only deals, Smarty's latest offer is an absolute bargain.

It supplies you with unlimited data, calls and texts at a price of just £18 a month. While that puts this at the same price as Three's market-leading offer, Smarty has one factor for the upper hand.

On all of the SIM only deals that Smarty offers, you're only tied in for one month at a time. That means you could stay for 1 month, 8, or even a year (the price goes back up to £20 after a year).

On top of that, Smarty offers tethering, meaning you can connect your laptop, iPad, games consoles and more and use that unlimited data elsewhere. We've listed all of the details on this offer below.

Smarty Mobile's new SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £18 per month

As it stands, this is one of the best SIM only deals around. It offers a completely unlimited cap on your data, texts and minutes allowing you to never run into any problems. For all of that, you are now paying just £18 a month (down from £20), matching Three for the best price out there. Where Smarty has the edge is in its 1-month rolling contracts.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use your unlimited data across any laptop, tablet or even console.