This one-eyed PC could change the way you work from home

ECDream V6B mini PC - $298.07 at Banggood

(£234.03/AU$422.18)

The ECDream V6B is living proof of the vibrancy of the PC ecosystem. Combining a webcam and microphone with a PC base might sound eccentric, but could be great for remote workers on the hunt for a tidy video conferencing setup.View Deal

We recently reviewed the Android-based Banggood T95 C1 , which combines a webcam and an Android box. Now, ECDream has done the same with a Windows 10 PC and called it the V6B .

At almost $300, it is relatively expensive, but its unique design still piqued our interest. A closer look at the device leads us to believe it was inspired by the Cenovo King Kong mini PC, which we reviewed nearly four years ago.

It is powered by an Intel Celeron N4100 processor, one of the better entry level processors with four cores, four threads and 4MB cache. Its 6W power dissipation, together with an aluminum enclosure, explains why no fan is needed to dissipate the heat - and convection also helps.

There’s also 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, but the stars of the show are the 2-megapixel camera with autofocus and built-in omnidirectional microphone with noise reduction.

As for connectivity, it has a microSD card slot, an audio jack, four USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port and a HDMI connector.

It also offers a free M.2 2242 SSD slot for storage upgrades, as well as 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0, and the whole device is powered by a 12V, 2A adaptor via a barrel-type connector.

However, given the GMK NucBox has better parts and costs only $209, we’d be inclined to go down that route instead and purchase an external webcam to make up the difference.

