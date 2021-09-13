This new router reckons it can spot malware for you

By

Okyo Garde security policy can be tweaked by corporate admins via a smartphone app

Image of the Okyo Garde router, mobile app, and Prisma Access security platform
Palo Alto Networks has revealed a new hardware offering with built-in cybersecurity capabilities to help businesses protect remote workers from intrusion attempts and rogue software such as malware.

The Okyo Garde router looks to provide top-end security through an included premium mesh-enabled Wi-Fi 6 system that Palo Alto says already secures banks, hospitals and the rest of Palo Alto’s 85,000 customers around the world. 

The company says its product is ideal for businesses of all sizes as they look to adapt to the new world of hybrid working, where employees are based both in the office and remotely.

"As the world moved to remote work a year and a half ago, it became clear that cybersecurity would need to follow workers home,” shared Mario Queiroz, executive vice president, Palo Alto Networks.

One size fits all

Okyo Garde is designed to help companies of all sizes secure the wireless networks of their remote workforce. 

Large companies can integrate Okyo Garde with Palo Alto’s cloud-based Prisma Access security platform to deliver a unified security policy management. On the other hand, small businesses can manage their Okyo Garde deployments through a smartphone app, which can manage configuration settings, and display alerts. 

Businesses can issue Okyo Garde routers to its employees, and workers can use the device to create a second, separate private Wi-Fi network for personal use.

Okyo Garde subscriptions for small businesses start at $349/year and include a mesh-enabled Wi-Fi 6 system. US customers can pre-order the device today for delivery later in the fall.

Mayank Sharma
With almost two decades of writing and reporting on Linux, Mayank Sharma would like everyone to think he’s TechRadar Pro’s expert on the topic. Of course, he’s just as interested in other computing topics, particularly cybersecurity, cloud, containers, and coding.
