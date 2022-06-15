New Google Maps update is all about helping you save money

Audio player loading…

Nobody likes unexpected travel charges and just about everyone likes to save money. Google is trying to cover both fronts by rolling out a new Google Maps feature that helps combat the anxiety of unexpectedly journeying through expensive toll roads.

As part of the navigation platform’s latest software update – which focuses on offering users more helpful information prior to and during travel – Google Maps on iOS and Android will now include toll prices for around 2,000 toll roads in the US, India, Japan, and Indonesia, with more countries set to receive the feature soon.

According to a recent Google blog post (opens in new tab), you’ll be able to see the estimated toll price to your destination before you start navigating (courtesy of “trusted information from local tolling authorities”), with Maps taking into account the date and time when calculating a figure.

Google will likewise show the potential discounts available by having a relevant toll pass, as well as the price variations between different payment methods.

You will, of course, still have the option of entirely avoiding routes that cross toll roads – simply hit the “Avoid tolls” slider in the app's settings – but it’s pleasing to know that surprise monetary roadblocks could be a thing of the past during long journeys. Couple this with the app's latest trick to save money on gas, and Google Maps in 2022 has become a surprisingly helpful cost-cutter.

A digital face-lift

Elsewhere in the latest Google Maps update, Google has added a host of new details to the digital map – including icons for upcoming traffic lights, stop signs and notable buildings – which should make you feel more comfortable navigating unfamiliar locations.

(Image credit: Google )

Google Maps users on iPhone, specifically, can also now benefit from widgets offering quick access to the most important details of an upcoming trip, while Apple Watch-wearers can enjoy a neat “Take me home” function without needing to pull out their phone at all.

Those sporting Google Maps on Apple hardware will soon be able to ask Siri (using their voice, obviously) for Google-delivered directions, too, while the app is likewise set to become integrated with the Spotlight and Shortcuts apps.

For more Google Maps-related content, check out our guides on how to download Google Maps for offline use and the five things you didn't know Google Maps could do.