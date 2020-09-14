This is the cheapest Thunderbolt 3 laptop around - and it may surprise you

Acer Swift 3 laptop - $669.99 at Newegg

(roughly £525/AU$920)

This smart Acer device may have flown under your radar, but it's the cheapest Thunderbolt 3 laptop on the market. Strong battery life, decent connectivity options and a lightweight shell make the Swift 3 an excellent option for remote workers.View Deal

Thunderbolt 3 is one of the most understated technologies in the world of laptops. The interface - popularised by Apple as the standard connector on iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook and MacBook Pro ranges - is physically compatible with USB Type-C, but offers transfer rates of up to 40Gbps.

You can also daisy chain Thunderbolt 3 devices and even connect external graphics cards. Sadly, vendors are usually not very vocal about TB3 support and we had to dig deep to find the most affordable Thunderbolt 3 laptop on the market.

Meet the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-57-59EY), handed four-stars by our reviewer, who described it as “an excellent ultrabook for the masses, made better thanks to its accessible price, thin and lightweight design, and pretty decent battery life.”

At just under 1.2kgs, this is a very light 14-inch laptop, powered by an Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB NVMe drive.

Other than the TB3 connector, it has a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6, a large battery and an ultra-thin all metal aluminum chassis. There’s no Windows 10 Pro (only Home), but this doesn’t mean it's not a great business laptop .

Add in a Thunderbolt 3 docking station and you have pretty much the perfect work from home setup - especially if you want your laptop to power two 4K monitors.

Bear in mind