This is the cheapest printer to run right now – and it prints in color

Ink, they say, is often more expensive than the most costly perfumes. But when a well-known, award winning printer manufacturer decided to launch a printer range with optional “unlimited” printing, it got us thinking.
That vendor is Epson and its Ecotank ET-2710 color printer is available directly from Epson in the UK for £119.99 (after a £50 cashback) with a three-year warranty. In the US, a slightly different model is the Expression ET-2700 ($220 at Walmart), but the device carries roughly the same features.
With the Ecotank ET-2710, you get a printer with built-in ink reservoirs that are pre-filled and can hold the equivalent of 88 ink cartridges (according to Epson), capable of printing up to 4,500 pages in black-and-white and 7,500 pages in color, saving 90% off the cost of ink.
If (somehow) you manage to use all this ink, you can buy an Ecotank unlimited printing card for £40 (or $38 at Amazon.com). With that, you will be able to print as many pages as you want for up to two years with no strings attached (at least that is what the small print says).
