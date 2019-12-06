This is the cheapest printer to run right now – and it prints in color

Ink, they say, is often more expensive than the most costly perfumes. But when a well-known, award winning printer manufacturer decided to launch a printer range with optional “unlimited” printing, it got us thinking.

That vendor is Epson and its Ecotank ET-2710 color printer is available directly from Epson in the UK for £119.99 (after a £50 cashback) with a three-year warranty. In the US, a slightly different model is the Expression ET-2700 ($220 at Walmart), but the device carries roughly the same features.

With the Ecotank ET-2710, you get a printer with built-in ink reservoirs that are pre-filled and can hold the equivalent of 88 ink cartridges (according to Epson), capable of printing up to 4,500 pages in black-and-white and 7,500 pages in color, saving 90% off the cost of ink.

If (somehow) you manage to use all this ink, you can buy an Ecotank unlimited printing card for £40 (or $38 at Amazon.com ). With that, you will be able to print as many pages as you want for up to two years with no strings attached ( at least that is what the small print says ).