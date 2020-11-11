This is the cheapest Core laptop pre-Black Friday, but it has one unforgivable flaw

HP 15-dy1091wm Core i3 laptop - $399 $249 at Walmart

(roughly £190)

Walmart has delivered one of the best laptop deals of 2020, and it comes oh so close to perfection. The machine boasts a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB PCIe SSD and up to 10 hours battery life - but the screen is only 768p!View Deal

In the run-up to Black Friday 2020 (and Cyber Monday), Walmart has what appears to be the best affordable laptop around.

The HP 15-dy1091WM is almost the perfect device for bargain hunters after a balanced notebook, whether you’re looking for a student laptop or a business laptop .

It is far more powerful than anything else you'll find at this price point ($249/roughly £190). You get a 10th generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 which, despite being “only” a dual core CPU, scores a whopping 5200 points on the popular CPUBenchmark test.

There's also 8GB of fast DDR4 memory in one memory slot (sadly it doesn't support a dual channel configuration) with a 256GB PCIe NVMe M2. SSD, which is far faster than the usual SATA (or worst eMMC) storage.

It also features a 41Whr battery that, according to HP, can power the device for up to 10 hours. Multimedia options consist of a 720p HD True Vision webcam paired with an integrated dual array microphones and two speakers. And, as expected, there’s Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth with MU-MIMO support.

Last but not least, bean counters and accounting software users will love the full sized keyboard with dedicated numeric keypad - essential when entering ASCII codes.

The only big negative is the display. As we begin the third decade of this century, having to deal with a 1366 x 768 resolution on a 15.6-inch display is no longer acceptable. Not only will the picture quality look subpar, but the amount of content displayed on screen will be a fraction of what a full HD device can offer.

Still, if you plan to connect your laptop to a larger higher resolution monitor, then the 15-dy1091WM is an absolute bargain that shouldn’t be missed.

