This is the best price we've seen for the GoPro Hero7 Black

GoPro's top of the range Hero7 Black 4K action camera is the brand's latest and greatest model. As it was only launched a few months ago it wasn't discounted over Black Friday, but if you've been holding out for a deal on one, now might be the time to take the plunge.

We've spotted Amazon selling it for just £341.81 – that's a decent saving of £37.19 on the RRP price of £379, which is the price you'll pay at most retailers.

That price still makes the Hero7 Black one of the most expensive action camera out there, but it's our top pick right now thanks to an number of advanced features.

Aside from being able to capture brilliant 4K footage at up to 60fps, the action cam features GoPro's HyperSmooth image stabilization technology – and it really is very impressive, delivering almost gimbal-smooth video. Another new feature is TimeWarp video, which combines the idea of regular timelapse shooting (which you can also do) with HyperSmooth, essentially enabling you to shoot a stabilized 'hyperlapse'.

There's also a 2.0-inch touchscreen, while the user interface has been overhauled for an improved user experience over older models like the Hero6 Black. Put all this together and we reckon the Hero7 Black is simply the best action camera you can buy.

GoPro Hero7 Black: £379 now £341.81 at Amazon.co.uk

This is certainly the best price we've seen for the Hero7 Black. The cheapest we've seen it at previously was £360 over the Black Friday period, so this is the first time we've seen a worthwhile discount applied.View Deal

If that reduced price for the Hero7 Black is still a little over your budget, and you're still itching to get a good deal on an action camera, Amazon also has a nice little deal on a GoPro Hero5 Black bundle.

While it's not the newest model out there, it can still shoot some lovely 4K footage, and this bundle contains the Hero5 Black itself, plus a Shorty (mini-tripod), a 16GB MicroSD card, a couple of extra adhesive mounts and a case to pop it all in.