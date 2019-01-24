This is the best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal right now: no upfront costs and big data

Earlier this month Mobile Phones Direct gave us the best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal yet and up until now no one has managed to beat it. It's now finally been beaten...but not by a competitor. Mobile Phones Direct has upped the data even further and dropped the monthly price making this deal even more attractive.

The offer we're referring to is the Mate 20 Pro with 75GB of data, no upfront costs and just £41 a month. We can tell you now with confidence that you won't find a better value deal than this, whether or not you need such a vast amount of data. However, you will have to act quite quickly as this deal appears to be part of a set of offers from the retailer that end on February 6.

Want to get your hands on this offer? You can see all of the details down below or check out our best mobile phone deals page for all of the top deals on the best phones out right now.

This big data Mate 20 Pro deal in full:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

This is the best deal on the Mate 20 Pro right now. Not only do you not have to pay anything upfront and reasonable monthly bills, but you also get an absolutely massive 75GB of data. That's hours of streaming, gaming and scrolling through social media every single day. Total cost over 24 months is £984

What's so good about the Mate 20 Pro?

The Mate 20 Pro is Huawei's newest device and we're not going to lie to you, it has seriously impressed us. Whether it's the top of the line specs, three high powered cameras, in-screen fingerprint scanner or the reverse charging, there is a lot to love with this device.

There really is only one downside...the price. But this deal does put it more into the competitive side making it cheaper than most other phablet devices. If this is the one thing putting you off though, you could always consider a Huawei P20 Pro deal instead. A similar device but with cheaper tariffs available.