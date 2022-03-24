This is how the Nothing Phone (1) could look like

Audio player loading…

After yesterday’s teaser announcement by Nothing’s Carl Pei about the upcoming Phone (1), concept images by Ben Geskin give a glimpse into what we might see from the final product. The new concept image was created based on the mysterious designs seen during the launch event.

There has been no concrete information from Nothing about the upcoming smartphone except that it is expected to come with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon chipset and will run on the company’s new Nothing OS based on Android.

The concept renders look similar to the iPhone X with regards to the camera module and may also have copper coils to enable wireless charging. Here is everything you need to know about the latest renders.

Nothing Phone (1) expected design

The concept image created by Ben Geskin shows the expected design of the Nothing Phone (1). Just like the Ear (1) TWS that was launched last year, the smartphone is expected to come with a similar transparent chassis that showcases the major internal components of the Phone (1). Most notable is the dual-camera module which shares similarities to the iPhone X.

Like many other Android devices in the market, the renders show that the Phone (1) will also include a Type-C port for charging. With Carl Pei, previously being associated with OnePlus, it may be possible that Nothing could also support fast charging under a different name.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Other features from the renders indicate a single punch-hole selfie camera on a nearly bezel-less display. Since these are only concept images of the Phone (1), we will need to wait for more information until the final launch of the device.

Nothing’s bigger vision

During yesterday’s event, Carl Pei stressed the downsides of being locked into an ecosystem. Specifically, that of Apple. Users find it difficult to leave the ecosystem, all because the products work best with each other.

Nothing’s vision is to ensure all of their products work seamlessly with Android, Apple and other products including a Tesla. The company has also announced that an Android launcher of Nothing OS would be available in April for everyone to test out the operating system in advance.