This Samsung Note 9 deal offers 512GB storage and oodles of data for no upfront cost

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is still roughly one month away from being launched. While that might feel like an impossible amount of time to wait, the Note 10 brings some good news in the time being - massive price drops on Samsung Note 9 deals.

Like phone releases before it, the soon to be released Note 10 has brought its older brothers right down in price, with one specific deal really catching our eye. The contract in question is a 512GB storage Note 9 from Mobile Phones Direct.

This contract wowed us last week, sporting tonnes of storage and a load of data at one of the cheapest prices on the market, making it an easy choice for Samsung fans everywhere. But now, the contract has got even better.

On top of the 512GB of storage you're getting, you now also get a whopping 50GB of data, a 20GB jump on what used to be on offer. At £37 a month and nothing upfront, we really can't find a fault with this contract.

So if you like the idea of owning a brand new phablet device but the rumoured prices of the Note 10 have you running scared, this deal really is unbeatable. Not convinced? Check out what other Samsung phone deals are available right now.

