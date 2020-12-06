This formidable rival to the Apple Mac Mini can drive two 5K monitors on the cheap

What is it? The Minisforum X35G is a tiny computer that punches well above its weight as it has the sort of hardware usually found in workstation PC.

What makes it special? A lot of things: Windows 10 Pro, a Thunderbolt 3 port, Wi-Fi 6 and even support for Intel's Optane memory. All this in a PC that's only 0.6L in volume.

Why should I buy it? We have yet to find anything that comes even close to it in terms of sheer value for money. If you're lucky enough to prove us wrong, let us know via Twitter.

How much does it cost? That deal is available from Banggood for $429.90 (about £320/AU$580) until January 31 when you use code BGDec07 at checkout, a code that applies to the HK Warehouse. That's an extra $40 off the current sale price of $469.90. Overall, you get almost a fifth off its suggested retail price.

Cheapest price Minisforum X35G mini workstation PC: $532.67 $429.90 at Banggood

Save $103 by using the exclusive code BGDec07 at checkout for the CN warehouse. The X35G is an exceptionally well priced workstation PC that will enthuse anyone that needs a Thunderbolt 3 port. This offer ends on January 31, 2021View Deal

What else should we know? You get an Intel Core i3-1005G1, a 10th generation dual core processor with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD plus VESA mount capabilities. Other than the aforementioned Thunderbolt 3 port, you get a DisplayPort output, a HDMI port, four USB ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports and a card slot. If that wasn't enough, you can also add two extra SATA storage devices.

Any cons? The memory is soldered on the board, so no upgrade path. That said, it is configured in dual-channel mode. We would also have preferred a quad-core CPU.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet, but we've reviewed the Minisforum EliteMini H31G mini workstation PC

