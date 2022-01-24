This epic TikTok sleep hack aims to help you fall asleep in 2 minutes

Audio player loading…

If you have trouble falling asleep you’re not alone, and right now on TikTok a sleep technique is going viral as a way to help you drop off fast. The military sleep method was originally designed to help US combat soldiers fall asleep within two minutes, and now it has resurfaced thanks to TikTok fitness expert Justin Agustin.

The influencer shared a video detailing his own experience with the military sleep method and how it can help you fall asleep in two minutes. We’ve tried it ourselves and it does work – eventually.

As Agustin also says, it can take up to six weeks for this sleep technique to become most effective, but it’s super-relaxing from the get-go. And being relaxed is one of the best ways to get yourself in the right head-space for sleep.

Here’s how to try this viral TikTok sleep technique tonight…

How to use the military sleep method tonight

Like other breathing-based sleep techniques, this one centres around relaxing your entire body and calming your mind. You do this by focusing on your breathing and releasing all tension from your muscles.

Here’s what to do:

1. Relax your facial muscles and focus on your breathing (keep it steady and slow)

2. Drop your shoulders so that all tension is released, keeping your arms loose at your sides and your fingers relaxed

3. Exhale deeply and slowly, relaxing your legs and feet and letting go of all tension held there

4. Flex then release your feet, imagining a warm feeling travelling from your head down to your toes

5. While doing this, clear your mind of all thoughts. To do this, picture one of the following two images:

You are lying down on your back in a canoe floating calmly on a pristine lake with a clear blue sky above you

OR

You are lying a soft, black velvet hammock in a quiet, pitch-black room

Your mind will try to wander, so when it does, repeat the following words silently for 10 seconds before returning to the visualisation and your deep breathing: ‘Don’t think. Don’t think. Don’t think.’

(Image credit: Getty)

How long to practice this sleep technique for

For it to be fully effective, you should practice this sleep technique every night for six weeks. You need to build up its power, just like a habit or muscle, and the more you do it, the more your brain will pick up on the cue that it’s time to sleep.

Agustin claims that 96% of people who master the military sleep method are able to fall asleep within two minutes of beginning the exercise. Subscribers to his channel have had a mixed reaction to the technique, with some claiming that it works 100%, while others say it sometimes works. However they all agree that it helps them fall asleep much faster than usual.

We’ve tried the military sleep method before and it has worked for us, but we also have a relaxing bedtime routine in place that puts us in a very relaxed state before hitting the bedroom.

So that would be our biggest piece of advice here: definitely try the military sleep method – it’s free, easy and very relaxing, so you have nothing to lose – but give yourself the best chance of success by switching off all tech and doing something calming in the hour before bed. That way you won’t be overstimulated and you’ll be more receptive to this technique.

To ensure you are as comfy as possible, also make sure you have the best mattress for your body and a comfy pillow too. To learn how well you're sleeping after using the military sleep method, keep tabs on your shut-eye with the best sleep trackers.