Hurry – this Dolby Atmos deal sees a full cinema sound system for under $400

Sick of hearing those immense movie soundtracks and action sequences being ruined through your tinny TV speakers? Well, there may be a solution – now that this Vizio 5.14 surround sound speaker system is now at its lowest price yet.

Previously retailing at $699, you can now get the Vizio VIZIO SB36514-G6 for just $394.99, making for a massive 45% saving. (Not in the US? Check the bottom of these article for some alternatives.)

For that price, you get a five-channel soundbar to sit below your television, as well as a wireless subwoofer with six-inch driver and connected rear satellite speakers to make sure both the highs and lows of your television's audio are being brought out to the fullest.

Vizio 5.1.4 Home Theater System: $699.99 $384.99 at Amazon

With Dolby Atmos support, too, you can benefit from the premium audio format's precise location-based sound, meaning that voices, explosions, and background sounds are all put in their proper place.

It's worth noting that this was already a pretty affordable surround sound system to start with, and you're not getting the kind of high-end audio experience as the very best Dolby Atmos speakers. (When we reviewed the 5.1.4 version of this model, the Vizio SB36512-F6, we found the bass strong but the highs lacking in power and volume.)

But for a budget way into some half-decent surround sound – especially with this latest discount – it may be what finally gets a home theater system in your home.

