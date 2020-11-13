This code gets you 50% off from the best service for photo books, gifts and calendars

When it comes to the best photo book, gifts and calendars services, Mixbook tops the lot. It brilliantly combines value, quality and usability, no matter what personalized pressie you want to buy these holidays for a loved one...or yourself!

And now's a fantastic time to take advantage. Not only would ordering now give you that smug satisfaction of having your Christmas gift-buying sorted well ahead of time, but Mixbook is currently offering 50% off everything in store.

So yes that means photo books, calendars and photo cards. But that lovely saving also means you can get more creative this year - we're thinking personalized canvas prints, stationery, invites, labels, magnets and much more besides.

Head through to the site, take your pick from the selection and create your gift. All you have to do then is enter the promo code REVHLDY20 where prompted at the check out and you'll see 50% magically drop off your price. Yet another fantastic Black Friday deal.

Is Mixbook a good photo book service to use?

Mixbook offers extremely high quality prints, straightforward and easy to use software and hundreds of themes to choose from - so no matter what you're looking for, Mixbook has got it.

Plus, it has a brilliant selection of paper and cover options so you can create your photo book exactly as you'd like it. Speaking of customized products, Mixbook has a wide range of backgrounds, materials, stickers and fully editable templates to pick from as well - so your photo book can be truly unique. And it's a fantastic place to go to get all your holiday cards sorted, too.