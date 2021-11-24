This Black Friday gaming headset deal is 33% off - one of the best we've seen in 2021

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset has had its price slashed at Game this Black Friday, and is well worth checking out if you're after something a bit more premium to purchase ahead of the holidays.
There's a couple of great Black Friday gaming headset discounts for the Beoplay Portal in both the US and the UK, but Game by far has the best deal right now, who has the headset discounted to £299, a massive £150 saving off the usual £449 retail price.
If you're in the US, Amazon's discount is still worth checking out. The online retail giant is currently selling the Beoplay Portal gaming headset for $378, a decent 25% saving off of retail price.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Black Friday deals
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset:
£449 £299 at Game
Save £150 - Bang & Olufsen's premium gaming headset is more affordable thanks to this Black Friday deal. If you like to game for hours on end, the Beoplay Portal headphones are almost unmatched in terms of fantastic audio quality and extreme comfort. Options for both wired and wireless connections also exist.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset:
$499 $378 at Amazon
Save 25% - This Amazon US deal isn't quite on par with the Game UK discount above, but you're still saving a decent 25% off one of the best gaming headsets you can buy.
There's no beating around the bush, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset is expensive, even at the above discounted prices. However, there's plenty of reasons to buy them if you have the cash to spare this Black Friday.
The Beoplay Portal has near-unrivaled sound quality in the gaming headset space. Matching the incredible audio is the headset's extreme comfort, perfect for gamers who love to play for extended periods of time.
The headset is compatible with PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. It works excellently with Microsoft's consoles, too, as they support Dolby Atmos spatial audio for a truly immersive surround sound profile.
Slight drawbacks are present, however, and are worth keeping in mind. There's no case, and the Beoplay Portal's wireless connection could be better. However, options exist for both wireless and wired connections, so you are able to hook the headset up directly if you are experiencing issues.
If you don't quite have the budget for the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset, there's plenty of other options available. Be sure to check out our best Black Friday gaming headsets hub if you're looking for another deal, or perhaps for a PS5-compatible headset.
More Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Black Friday deals (US)
- Amazon: 30% off 4K TVs, Fire TV Stick and more in the Black Friday sale
- AirPods Pro: on sale for $189.99 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes + free shipping
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Christmas pajamas: matching family sets from $14.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- H&M: fashion gifts from $5.99 for men, women, and kids
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting at $199.99
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off single cup and carafe coffee makers at Amazon
- Layla: up to $900 off mattress bundles in the Black Friday event
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Microsoft: save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: $499 off mattresses + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 e-gift card at Best Buy
- Saatva: TechRadar exclusive - save $250 on luxury mattresses
- Samsung: Black Friday savings of up to $3,500 on 4K and 8K QLED TVs
- Shark vacuum: up to 15% off cordless and corded vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: smart Fire TVs from Amazon starting at $99.99
- Walmart: big savings on TVs, cordless vacs, and more
- Wayfair: up to 50% off Christmas trees, decor, wreaths, and stockings
More Black Friday deals (UK)
- Amazon: up to 45% off Echo, Kindle and more for Black Friday
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Argos: Christmas decorations and stocking fillers from just £6
- Boots: better than half-price fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: record low prices on LG OLED TVs, coffee machines and laptops
- Dell: sneak peek sale live with 35% off laptops and monitors
- eBay: discounted Christmas gifts from small and independent sellers
- Ebuyer: SSDs from £21.99, 44% off laptops and Razer gaming chairs for £279.99
- Emma Sleep: mattresses and bed bundles starting from £299
- JD Sports: trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 50% off
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nintendo Switch: get a Nintendo Switch with Immortals: Fenyx Rising free
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 50% on coats, jackets and cardigans
- Very: £130 off Shark Anti Hair Wrap vacuum, £50 off Beats Solo 3 headphones, more
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting