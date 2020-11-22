Thiem vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch free ATP Final tennis from anywhere

Is this the moment men's tennis has been waiting for? The new generation triumphed over the old on Saturday, to set up an ATP Finals final that will see the silver trophy end up in the grasp of a brand new victor. We'll show you how to live stream Thiem vs Medvedev online in the 2020 final wherever you are - including free viewing options in some places!

Thiem vs Medvedev live stream Thiem vs Medvedev is scheduled to start no earlier than 6pm GMT in London, which is 1pm ET/10am PT in the US and 5am AEDT in Australia. Full tennis live stream and TV details are below - and it's worth knowing you can get a free ATP Finals live stream in countries like the UK. Watch your preferred coverage from anywhere in world with the help of a good VPN.

2020 has been something of a coming of age year for the one-time nearly-man Dominic Thiem, who captured his first Grand Slam in September, while Daniil Medvedev has been the outstanding player of the tournament, having only dropped one set at the O2 Arena this week. Both players have beaten both Nadal and Djokovic on the way to this final.

Thiem made it to last year's final too, where he was just pipped to the title by Stefanos Tsitsipas, but the 2019 tournament was a completely miserable affair for Medvedev, who lost all three of his matches. What a difference 12 months make!

The young Russian is the only undefeated player at the ATP Finals this week, and with another victory today the world No. 4 would be able to say that he's got the better of all of the world's top three players this week.

Thiem and Medvedev have faced off only four times before this, with the Austrian leading the head-to-head 3-1, their biggest clash coming at the semi-final stage of this year's US Open, a tournament Thiem went on to win. The 27-year-old needed just the three sets to eliminate Medvedev on that occasion, but should expect much stiffer opposition today.

This is a huge match for the rising stars of men's tennis, and you won't want to miss a Thiem vs Medvedev live stream. Follow our 2020 ATP Finals live stream guide below to watch the final online today- including how fans in the UK can watch the ATP Finals 100% FREE on iPlayer!

How to get a Thiem vs Medvedev live stream from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem... geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad and is a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to watch ATP Finals tennis online from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Free Thiem vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch ATP Finals tennis in the UK today

The great news is that you can watch Thiem vs Medvedev on free-to-air TV courtesy of the Beeb. Coverage of the ATP Finals final starts at 6pm GMT on BBC Two, which is when the players are expected to walk out onto court. As you may be aware, the BBC doesn't cost anything in the UK, so anyone can tune in for free online or on TV. Getting a Thiem vs Medvedev live stream on-the-go on your device of choice is easy thanks to the BBC's slick iPlayer service, which you can also use free, provided you've got a valid TV license. If you're from the UK but find yourself away from home this weekend, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

But wait, there's another great UK viewing option for those after even more comprehensive coverage, including today's doubles action - and it can also be had absolutely free if you play your cards right!

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon is showing Thiem vs Medvedev and this afternoon's doubles final. Amazon Prime members can live stream every serve, volley and drop shot at no additional cost. Amazon's coverage of Thiem vs Medvedev starts at 6pm GMT, but it will be showing the tennis all through the afternoon, starting with the double final from 3pm. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

Thiem vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch 2020 ATP Finals tennis online in the US

Tennis fans in the US also have options, because both ESPN and the Tennis Channel are showing the Thiem vs Medvedev match, which is scheduled to start no earlier than 1pm ET/10am PT. If you've got ESPN on cable, simply head to the ESPN website and log-in with your credentials to stream its coverage online. If you don't have ESPN, you may be interested in a good over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to ESPN for a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a 2020 ATP Finals live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. If you want the Tennis Channel on top of that, you can throw in an extra $10 a month for its Sports Extra addon, and you're done for just $40 p/m - much less than the competition and WAY less than cable. Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for Thiem vs Medvedev and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch the ATP Finals: live stream Thiem vs Medvedev in Canada

In Canada, coverage of Thiem vs Medvedev is being provided by TSN, with the match set to get underway no earlier than 1pm ET/10am PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log-in with the details of your provider and get access to an ATP Finals final live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Take your favorite streams with you wherever you go - just grab a quality VPN and follow the instructions above.

Thiem vs Medvedev: How to live stream 2020 ATP Finals tennis in Australia

As in the US, ESPN has the rights to live stream ATP tennis in Australia and will be broadcasting the Thiem vs Medvedev final via Foxtel. The match is scheduled to start no earlier than 5am AEDT on Monday morning. It's great news for cord-cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch the action for free. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.