These sporty wireless earbuds are super cheap and practically watertight

Audio brand Tribit has announced its latest wireless earbuds, the MoveBuds H1, the company first ever sport-focused buds. And they've already made quite a splash in their announcement, boasting a high IPX8 water and sweat resistance rating as well as what Tribit claims is the "world's longest earbud battery life."

Announced via press release, the MoveBuds H1 are available to buy now for $89.99 (around £69.99) at Tribit's official website. That's remarkably affordable given the specs involved, and may be worth looking at if you're in the market for an exercise-oriented pair of wireless earbuds.

And the MoveBuds H1 certainly have longevity when it comes to battery life. You'll get approximately 15 hours from a single charge, with a further 40 hours provided by the included charging case. And alongside the aforementioned IPX8 water resistance rating, the buds supposedly provide "immersive CD-level" audio quality, according to the store page.

Too good to be true?

The Tribit MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds seem to pack a lot of great specs for their price, then, and we won't deny that we're initially impressed. However, upon further inspection, a water resistance rating that high may not even be necessary for a pair of wireless earbuds. Not to mention that Tribit's claim of having the longest earbuds battery life is just a touch misleading.

Don't get us wrong, 15 hours on a single charge is incredibly impressive for a pair of wireless earbuds - the MoveBuds H1's battery life beats out even some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, such as the phenomenal Melomania 1 Plus's 9 hours from a single charge. But the best battery life in the business? That's not quite true.

Audio-Technica's new true wireless earbuds, the ATH-CKS50TW, can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and 15 hours with ANC turned on. Additionally, the brilliant Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 wireless earbuds feature a colossal 80 hours of battery life from the charging case. So while not quite the best, then, the MoveBuds H1 boast a very impressive battery life regardless.

Additionally, that IPX8 resistance rating is impressively watertight, and means the MoveBuds H1 can be submerged up to 5 feet for approximately one hour. That's nice, but perhaps a little overkill considering that Bluetooth sound doesn't carry especially well when underwater. It's great the buds are waterproof at all, of course, but IPX8 seems like more of a novelty than anything else.