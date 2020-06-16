These Samsung S20 and S20 Plus deals are currently the best on the market

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and its two bigger brothers, the S20 Plus and Ultra, are some of the most expensive phones on the market. But if you've had your eye on them since launch, now's a great time to buy.

That's because a trio of offers on the handsets, offering a massive whack of data exclusively to readers of TechRadar. While these offers span all three handsets, the standout choice comes in the form of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals.

Go for the Plus and you'll pay just £47 a month for 100GB of data. Considering the regular S20 costs just £2 less for the equivalent offer, that is some exceptional pricing.

The Ultra unsurprisingly comes in a fair bit more at £65 a month but if you want to go all out, that will be the choice to go for. No matter which of the three fits your needs, we've listed these Samsung phone deals below.

These exclusive Samsung Galaxy S20 deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20 | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

At a slightly cheaper price, this offer on the 5G version of the S20 is also fantastic. You're still getting 100GB of data and this is also one of the best prices out there on this handset. However, due to the tiny amount of difference in price, we would just go for the offer above here...unless you're not a fan of big phones of course!

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £65pm

Finally, the big and powerful Ultra. If you like to go all out and own a flagship phone then this is the handset to go for. However, that jump up in specs does cost a fair bit! For the Ultra, you'll have to pay £65 a month for the same 100GB plan. This is, however, still one of the best Ultra plans out there.

What's so good about the Galaxy S20 range?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest display at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide-angle and Ultra-Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Stepping up in cost, the S20 Plus is the middle choice, landing you the same camera set-up as above but with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing to create 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Finally, the impressive-sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP mode. And most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.

