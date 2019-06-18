These Huawei P30 Pro deals are now incredibly cheap (we wonder why)

It's safe to say that Huawei phone deals aren't the shimmering beacon of the world's best phones they were just a month ago. Making headlines after Google had to cut ties with the company, there is no doubt Huawei is slightly stigmatised right now.

But in an odd turn of events, that now makes the best camera phone on the market a suddenly affordable option. A host of deals from Mobiles.co.uk mean you can now get a Huawei P30 Pro at a discount of up to £120.

While there is a risk of Huawei losing its access to Android updates and other important features of the phone, there are also other possible outcomes. With a number of American companies rallying against the ban and a proposed trade deal that could drop it all together, Huawei could go back to normal before we even know it.

Or, if the ban stays in place, Huawei has proposed its own operating system that it plans to launch instead of Android. Either way, you'll have the world's second best smartphone at a majorly reduced price.

We've listed all of the best Huawei P30 Pro deals from this Mobiles.co.uk price drop below. With prices as low as this, depending on how you see it, there has never been a better (or, possibly, worse) time to get this device.

These cheap Huawei P30 Pro deals in full:

Huawei P30 Pro | O2 | £140 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

If you're willing to pay slightly more upfront you can drop your monthly bills down even further. Out of these three deals, this is the cheapest offer. You get more data than the option below and better pricing than the Vodafone offer, making this our go to offer. Total cost over 24 months is £884



Huawei P30 Pro | £189 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

If you're more of a fan of low monthly bills, this is the way to go. Yes, you do have to pay the most upfront with this contract but then you only have to pay £29 each month. Not to mention you're getting access to the benefits of EE, especially its superfast 4G speeds and free subscriptions. Total cost over 24 months is £885



How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

Before the ban took place, the Huawei P30 Pro was receiving praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best phone - just with more than a few reservations.

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here