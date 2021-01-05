These Fitbit deals offer first major price cuts on the latest Fitbit Sense

It's that time of year again, and if you're on the hunt for Fitbit deals as part of your new year's health resolutions you're in luck. Amazon has slashed prices on everything from the cheap Fitbit Inspire 2 all the way to the premium Fitbit Sense, offering up big savings and some of the first major discounts on Fitbit's latest wearables.

That means you can pick up the brand new Sense model for just £249 (was £299.99) right now, with that £50 discount marking the first real price drop we've seen so far (the November sales period only offered £20 off RRP).

However, if you're not looking to spend more than £200, you can also pick up some excellent Fitbit deals on other models at Amazon as well. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is now £15 off, sitting at just £74.99, and the latest Fitbit Versa 3 is down to just £159 (was £199).

Fitbit deals always prove popular in the January sales, but you can double down on your health kick with even more discounts from the likes of Nike and Adidas right now. There's currently up to 50% off in Nike's end of season sale, and Adidas is also cutting the price of running shoes and training kit by as much as 50% as well. Or, browse more brands with the John Lewis Winter Sale, currently offering sportswear for half price.

You'll find our pick of the Fitbit offers at Amazon below, and we're also rounding up all the best January sales further down the page as well.

Today's best Fitbit deals in the January sales

Fitbit Sense: £299.99 £249 at Amazon

Save £50 - The latest and greatest in the Fitbit line, the Sense model offers a massive range of brand-new features, from stress management to on-skin temperature metrics. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the newest model, making it an excellent time to grab a luxury fitness tracker.

Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Looking for just the basics for your January fitness resolutions? We recommend the FitBit Inspire 2 - a stripped-down fitness tracker that still does heart rate and sleep monitoring. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and supporting up to 10 days of battery life, the Inspire 2 is a great budget fitness device.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: £199 £159 at Amazon

Save £40 - The Fitbit Versa 3 only launched a few months ago but you can already grab it for just £159 at Amazon. We haven't seen too many discounts on this model so far, which makes this January sales deal all the more impressive.

More Fitbit deals

