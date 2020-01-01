These Dyson V8 and V7 deals are still going strong in the January Sales

Well, we're into the January sales, and many people will likely be thinking about ways to make their house that little bit more dust-free - and these Dyson deals are just what you're looking for.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner prices in your region.)

The first is £75 off this Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at John Lewis, taking it down to just under £300 for this wireless sucker.

If you want to spend a little bit less, then you could consider the Dyson V7 Motorhead Plus over at AO.com, which is a shade under £200 right now as the January sales are abound.

The V8 Animal isn't as powerful as the Dyson V11 Absolute, which we consider to be our best vacuum cleaner, but with the saving becomes a much more palatable buy.

The V7 Motorhead is a little powerhouse of a cleaner - not top of the range from Dyson, and was launched nearly three years ago. However, it does still suck up dirt on the whole and this is a top price drop.

Looking for Dyson's other offerings? Check out the cheapest Dyson sales, offers and deals for vacuum cleaners for December 2019.

Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £374 £299 at John Lewis

John Lewis has knocked £75 this cordless vaccum cleaner that boasts a direct drive cleaner head and up to 40 minutes of powerful suction. That means you can pick up a top-of-the-line vacuum for under £300.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £274 £199 at AO.com

When looking for a new vacuum cleaner, this cordless option can be chopped down to a smaller model - the bin size might not be massive, but the overall suction looks to be powerful enough if you're up for charging it regularly.View Deal

Shop more January sales from John Lewis

Not in the UK? Here are the best prices for the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner in your region: