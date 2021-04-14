These are the Windows 10 versions Microsoft will soon be killing off

Microsoft has again reminded folks on a trio of older versions of Windows 10 that support is about to expire for them, and they will need to upgrade by the middle of May.

May 11, to be precise, which is when Windows 10 November 2019 Update will reach end of service, along with both versions of Windows 10 from the previous year – the April 2018 Update and October 2018 Update.

The lack of any support means that updates are no longer delivered, including crucial security fixes, so for obvious reasons you need to upgrade to one of the 2020 versions inside the next month.

As Microsoft points out in the reminder: “After that date [May 11], devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates. As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10 as soon as possible to ensure that you can take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections from the latest security threats.”

Time to upgrade

At this point, both 2020 updates are thoroughly tested and established as the leading Windows 10 versions being used, although there’s still a chunk of folks running the November 2019 Update (18.4%, going by the latest AdDuplex stats – with the 2020 versions holding a combined 72% share in comparison).

Of course, all eyes are on the incoming new versions of Windows 10 for 2021 now, including the imminent 21H1 update, which will just be a minor upgrade (for the second time in a row, unusually), and is expected to arrive in May.

The big update this year, however, will be 21H2 debuting at some point in the second half of the year with the major ‘Sun Valley’ interface overhaul among other new features.

Via Wccftech