These are the top 3 deals to go for if you're pre-ordering a Samsung S10 this weekend

Trust us when we say we've seen a lot of phone launches. Everything from Apple to Huawei and back around to the more nostalgia inducing HTCs and Motorolas. With all of this experience comes an eye for some great deals straight out the gate. So just a few days on, these are the best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals to pre-order.

Below you will find our picks for the top three deals currently available on the S10. Whether you're looking for a cheap contract, big data without the gut-wrenching price or just our overall pick of the best possible deal, you will find it all in this list.

1. The best S10 deal we've seen so far - Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S10 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £175 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

This is our current Editor's pick when it comes to the S10. Mobiles.co.uk seem to have jumped straight in with some of the best deals on Samsung's new devices, but this deal is our favourite. £38 is just too good not to consider especially with the bulky 30GB of data that comes with it. And if you buy through Mobiles, you'll be automatically entered into a prize draw for a £1,000 Currys voucher, too. Total cost over 24 months is £1087

2. Big data without the big price - Fonehouse

EXCLUSIVE Samsung Galaxy S10 at Fonehouse | EE | £85 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

If you're wanting to get the S10 on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - this is the way to go. Not only is this deal exclusive to TechRadar readers (our pleasure), but it is also really not too expensive upfront or in the monthly payments. And to top it all of, you're getting a massive 50GB of data each month. A great overall deal on Samsung's newest flagship. Total cost over 24 months is £1117

3. Save money with this affordable contract - iD

Samsung Galaxy S10 at iD | £99.99 upfront | 1GB data + 50GB data boost | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39.99pm

What is iD you might be asking? Well, this is Carphone Warehouse's own network and when it comes to the S10 it is a great choice to go for. Not only is this a super cheap S10 deal but iD is also offering a 50GB data boost with all of its S10 offers. That means the 1GB of data this contract has per month, effectively goes up to 3. Total bargain. Total cost over 24 months is £1059.75

