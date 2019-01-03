These are the best new broadband deals for the start of 2019

Struggled your way through 2018 with slow internet and dodgy broadband connections? Well, worry no more as we are here to make sure your 2019 is a year of fast speeds, cheap monthly bills and reliable broadband. And to do that we have collected the top five broadband deals to kick off your new year.

These offers range from super fast fibre broadband down to the cheapest of the cheap and all the way back up to our favourite TV and broadband package. So whether you're here for Virgin's ridiculously fast broadband or BT's hefty reward card you will find all of the best deals down below.

But if none of these packages are enough to win you over this year then don't despair as we have collected all of the best of the best when it comes to broadband deals and have them ready for you to scan through on our best broadband deals page.

1. Onestream - The cheapest Broadband deal

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £13.99 per month

Onestream showing once again that it can compete for the title of cheapest broadband. For just £13.99 a month you can get your hands on this broadband package - that makes it the cheapest in the UK. The only other payment you'll have to make is a £9.99 upfront fee - we're telling you now you won't find better than this, especially if you only want to commit to one year.View Deal

2. Vodafone - the UK's cheapest widely available fibre

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £20 per month

You can't really argue with the way Vodafone seems to price its broadband. It takes a look around at the UK internet market and then undercuts the competition by a few quid. That means just £20 per month gets you fibre at the moment, which also means its speed guarantee where you get money back if yours drops below 25Mb.View Deal

3. BT - £100 Reward Card and powerful fibre

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £29.99pm + £100 Reward Card

Always a popular option, BT charges a bit more for its fibre internet. But it pays to take a close look before rejecting it. Most importantly, it throws in a pre-paid £100 Mastercard for all new customers, which brings the actual effective monthly cost down to less than £25. And note the quicker speeds as well - the equivalent to over 6MB per second. That's a real bargain overallView Deal

4. NOW broadband - the best Broadband and TV deal

NOW Fab Fibre and Sky Cinema package | 12 months | 36Mb average speed | Free anytime calls | £9.99 set-up | £29.49pm

This is one for anybody who's tired of the quality you're getting on TV and want to watch some of the best films out there. Add all of the Sky Cinema channels to fibre broadband and still pay less than £30 per month. Prefer sport to celluloid?View Deal

5. Virgin Media - Superfast fibre broadband