These Apple Watch deals offer serious discounts before Boxing Day sales even begin

With the dust settling on the launch of the latest generation, we're taking a look at the very best Apple Watch deals you'll find in this year's early Boxing Day sales. We're already seeing some fantastic savings on the Series 3, 4, and the most recent Series 5 instalment. That means you can pick up Apple's own timepiece for far less than usual before Christmas has even properly taken flight.

The Apple Watch offers iPhone users an unparalleled smartwatch experience. With full integration of a massive number of apps, services, and features from the iPhone to your wrist, the luxury smartwatch offers fitness tracking, easy notifications (with text and call handling), Apple Pay, and music functions as well as a whole host of expanding features on newer models.

We've been seeing prices rising and falling over the last couple of weeks, but these early Boxing Day sales are offering some real treats before Christmas Day has even begun.

Today's best Apple Watch deals in Boxing Day sales

Apple Watch Series 3 - 38mm | £199 at Currys

The Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch deal in this selection, coming it at just £199 in these early Boxing Day sales. Despite its low price this week, you're still getting a fantastic OLED touchscreen with water resistance, and all the staple Apple Watch experiences you'd expect. Plus, it's still fully compatible with WatchOS 6.1.

Apple Watch Series 4 - 44mm | £319 at Currys

Moving up a price bracket, you'll find the Series 4. This is a smartwatch with a load of extra features more designed around the fitness enthusiasts among us. With fall detection, an Electrical Heart Rate Sensor on the Digital Crown you're getting a little more bang for your buck, especially looking at that LTPO display and extra battery life.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS - 40mm | £699 £440 at Amazon

You'll pay a considerable premium for picking up a GPS Cellular version of the Series 4 in these Apple Watch deals, but you're still saving a good chunk of cash over a normal day. If you want to be able to use call and text functions without having your phone present, you'll want to pick this particular deal up - but remember you'll have to take out a network contract to make the most of it.

Apple Watch Series 5 - 40mm| £379 at Currys

You're paying less for this Series 5 than you would a cellular Series 4 in the Boxing Day sales, so this Apple Watch deal is a real winner. The latest Apple Watch offers a unique always-on-display which separates it the most from its earlier models.

