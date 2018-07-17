There are some great router and networking deals for Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking to boost your home wireless network, then Amazon Prime Day has some fantastic deals on routers and range extenders.
Networking devices from big names such as Netgear and Linksys have had their prices cut for Prime Day, and these deals end at midnight tonight, July 17.
You don't want to just jump on a deal without checking it out first and making sure it's right for you, so below we've listed the best router and networking deals on Prime Day.
Netgear RBW30 Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi Satellite | was £110.88 now £69.99 at Amazon
If you already have a Netgear Orbi setup, then this satellite can help you expand your Wi-Fi network so that every part of your home is connected. With a 37% reduction, this is a great time to buy.
Linksys WHW0102-UK Velop | was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon
Linksys' Velop Wi-Fi mesh system is another great product for extending your wireless network throughout your home, and it has had a £50 price cut, making it even more tempting.
TP-Link TL-PA9020KIT Powerline Starter Kit | was £89.58 now £59.99 at Amazon
This starter kit allows the power lines in your home to carry network traffic. It's a great alternative to trailing network cables through a building, or relying on Wi-Fi. It's got £40 off today.
Netgear DM200-100EUS DSL (VDSL/ADSL) Modem | was £35.09 now £24.99 at Amazon
Give your home Wi-Fi a major boost with this excellent modem router which replaces the weak box your ISP (Internet Service Provider) gives you for free. With £10 off, this is a steal.
TP-Link Archer C50 V3 AC1200 Dual Band Wi-Fi Cable Router | was £33.99 now £27.99 at Amazon
This fast, dual-band, wireless router has had £17 knocked off its price for Amazon Prime Day. It features external antennas for brilliant Wi-Fi coverage, and plenty of tools to boost your network.
