The world’s most powerful notebook - with 12 cores and the RTX 2060 - is not at all expensive

Origin PC has quietly unveiled a new laptop - the EON15-X - that features AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900 processor; a 12-core desktop CPU clocked at 3.1GHz with 24 threads, a TDP of 65W and 64MB L3 cache. It's also not as expensive as you think, costing only $1,828 (about £1,450/AU$2,860) with a $100 discount at checkout.

Origin PC EON15-X notebook - $1,828

This is the first time a 12-core processor has found its way into a laptop of this size. At only 1.2 inches thick and with a weight of less than six pounds, this notebook is nothing if not portable - and overclocking is covered by the warranty to boot.View Deal

Its processor is the fastest on the market with a TDP of less than 100W - far more powerful than even the Ryzen 7 4800HS . Anything more powerful is likely to yield very poor battery life or excessive throttling due to heat dissipation.

For example, Intel has the Core i9-10980XE, which is more powerful than the 3900 by about 10% (based on the popular CPUBenchmark test) but its 18-cores generate up to 165W of heat - 150% more than AMD’s CPU.

At this price, the laptop comes with a full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 Max-P GPU, 8GB DDR4 2400MHz memory (in dual channel), a 240GB Corsair Force MP510 SSD, Windows 10 Home plus a free T-shirt or mousepad.

Note, this is the only laptop we know of that comes with a free overclocking option backed by the manufacturer’s warranty - an extremely desirable bonus.

Bear in mind... If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier. Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.

The price we've listed does not include tax or delivery. Non US citizens should be able to use a dropshipper to transport the EON15-X from the US to anywhere in the world and, depending on location, could also use a travel credit card to ensure the most favorable conversion rates. Just bear in mind this is likely to void the warranty.

Origin PC is also a well known Clevo reseller, so you can expect this product to appear elsewhere in due course (e.g. Sager, Excalibur, Schenker etc.).

