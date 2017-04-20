Apple Watch Nike+ has a fresh new band color

Seven months after the announcement of the Nike+ edition of the Apple Watch, the fitness-minded wearable is getting a special edition with an exclusive new band color.

The Apple Watch NikeLab is exactly like its predecessors, taking the swim-proof Apple Watch 2 and slapping on a breathable rubber wristband and integration with the Nike+ Run Club app for specialized workouts, motivational messages, phone-free functionality, social features and more for runners to enjoy.

The only difference separating the limited-run watch from its kin is the band color debuting alongside the Apple Watch NikeLab.

(Image: © Nike)

The wearable sports an exclusive light bone-colored strap, offering avid joggers more color coordination options than the previous Nike+ watches' mixes of grey, dark grey, and Gatorade-tinted neon yellow.

The Apple Watch NikeLab goes on sale April 27, and is available via Nike's website, select NikeLab locations, and a specific Apple Tokyo pop-up in Isetan.

Nike did not release any pricing details, but we imagine/hope it won't be a far cry from previous Nike+ Apple Watches, which retail for $369 /£369/ AU$529 a pop.