PS5 price may have been leaked by a French retailer - and it's what we expected

We've seen a fair few PS5 'price listings' showing up on retailer websites, but the latest seems a little closer to what we're expecting from the console.

French retailer Carrefour briefly posted listings for the PlayStation 5 and its peripherals - showing the standard PS5 price as being €499, while the PS5 Digital was listed at €399 (originally spotted by BGR).

The listings have since been removed but these prices line up with the predicted PS5 pricing of $499 / £449 / AU$749, with the PS5 Digital expected to come in slightly cheaper.

W don't think this listing is real, though - for a couple of reasons.

For one, the page shows listings for PS5 accessories including the DualSense PS5 controller, a media controller and an official PS5 headset - all priced at €49.90. It's odd that all these peripherals are listed as the exact same price, suggesting these prices are merely placeholders.

In addition, we're expecting the DualSense controller, with its haptic feedback and built-in microphone, to cost somewhat more than this. The official PS5 headset, too, will likely be considerably more than the cited €49.90 price tag.

Not long to wait

Despite the listing being removed, Carrefour does, however, now cite Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders are "opening soon".

Other retailers are also claiming that next-gen pre-orders will be opening soon, adding fuel to the reports that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X prices will be revealed sometime this month.

A recent Bloomberg report claims that, in addition to the Sony State of Play taking place on August 6, the company is planning to host a PS5 announcement event in August - where we will final get confirmation of the PS5 price and release date. So, even if this listing is a placeholder, it shouldn't be long until we find out more.

TechRadar has contacted Carrefour for comment.

