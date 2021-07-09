The Nintendo Switch has received a generous discount at Amazon

Nintendo Switch deals are usually reserved for the likes of Prime Day and Black Friday, but Amazon has knocked 12% off the asking price of Nintendo's home console. It comes just after Nintendo announced the Switch OLED, which releases on October 8, 2021 for £309.

So should you wait for the Nintendo Switch OLED? Well, when it comes to Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED, the differences aren't as dramatic as you'd think. Essentially it's the same system, just with an improved and larger display, more internal storage, a redesigned kickstand, speakers and a more capable dock. If that doesn't sound like enough of an upgrade, this Nintendo Switch deal is well worth considering.

Stock shortages over the last year mean that Nintendo Switch deals haven't been too forthcoming, so this offer from Amazon is likely to prove popular. And for £265, which is a saving of £34.99, this is a sizable discount on the refreshed Switch that comes with better battery life than the launch model.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Nintendo Switch deals in your region.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue): £299.99 £265.00 at Amazon

Save 12% on this Nintendo Switch deal from Amazon. If you've been waiting for a tempting Switch discount, this is great opportunity to grab Nintendo's hybrid console for less without having to wait for Black Friday 2021.View Deal

More Nintendo Switch deals

Not in the UK? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals in your area below.

Nintendo Switch deals on the main console are difficult to find, but we're rounding up all the latest stock right here. However, If you're looking for something to play you can check out the best cheap Nintendo Switch game deals and the latest Pro Controller prices as well.