The new OnePlus Nord is now available to buy - rivalling the iPhone SE at just £379

2020 is shaping up to be a great year for anyone looking for a phone on a budget. First Apple dropped its cheapest phone yet in the form of the iPhone SE, then Google followed with the new Pixel 4a, and now OnePlus has joined the fun - launching the budget OnePlus Nord.

With a cost of just £379, OnePlus has gone all in on affordability with its latest launch, undercutting most of its competing devices. And yet, in our OnePlus Nord review, we've found it performing way above its price tag.

Its design is sleek, the camera is full of features, it's packed full of power and even a high quality screen. Of course, it isn't going to come close to what you're getting with OnePlus 8 Pro deals but at the price, this could be OnePlus' best value device yet.

While getting the device on contract isn't yet a possibility, SIM-free deals are now widely available from OnePlus itself and John Lewis. You can find out more about where to buy the phone below.

Buy the OnePlus Nord:

OnePlus Nord | 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage | SIM-free: £379 at OnePlus

The Nord comes in two models and, for the large majority of people, this will be the better choice. It comes with the lower price tag at just £379 which is a bargain price to pay for a phone like this. That offers you the device with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.



OnePlus Nord | 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage | SIM-free: £469 at OnePlus

Like your phone as powerful as possible? Or know you'll need loads of storage? For £469 you can upgrade to the more feature-heavy version of the device. This jumps your storage all the way up to 256GB and the RAM sees an increase to 12GB which is plenty for a phone. (Only available in Blue Marble)



So what's so good about the OnePlus Nord?

For those who feel a gentle sob coming on when they see flagship prices, the OnePlus Nord will be a welcome sight. Despite its far lower price tag, it offers some surprisingly high-end specs.

The display is a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and the now extremely popular hole-punch camera style.

The camera performs way above the price with 4 rear lenses and two on the front - the most OnePlus has ever offered. Shots from the camera came out bright and detailed and the Nightscape mode works wonders.

While battery life and the lack of an IP rating are questionable in this day and age, the OnePlus Nord looks to be an all-round winner.

Read our full OnePlus Nord review