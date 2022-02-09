The new Garmin Instinct 2 series includes a surprising special edition

Audio player loading…

Garmin has just launched its new Instinct 2 series of rugged outdoor watches, including a special edition built just for truckers. The Garmin Instinct 2 Dezl Edition (pronounced 'diesel') is built to help drivers look after their health on the road, and pairs with the truck's sat-nav system so you can see health notifications on a larger screen.

The original Instinct line included models specially built for surfers and military personnel, plus a camo print option. A few months after the launch of the first watches, Garmin added a special model designed specifically for esports, which could broadcast your heart rate to viewers while you play.

There's no gaming edition this time around, but an Instinct built for use on the road makes a lot more sense. Not only is the Instinct series particularly tough, Garmin also has a long history making tech for professional truckers, and its dash cams and navigators are installed in cabs worldwide.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Instinct 2 Dezl Edition pairs with those navigation systems, and allows you to set up regular break reminders that will appear on the screen. You'll also be able to see key health stats on your sat-nav's high-res display, such as heart rate and stress.

Keep on trucking

The watch will also monitor hydration, SpO2, steps, intensity minutes (time spent exercising). The Dezl smartphone app will lead you through short workouts that will help you keep active during your breaks.

Whereas most watches in the Instinct 2 line come in two sizes, the Dezl Edition is only available with a 45mm case. There's also no solar edition available, but that's a logical choice for truckers who'll be spending most of their day at the wheel.

Battery life looks impressive nonetheless; the watch can keep running for up to 28 days in smartwatch mode, up to 65 days in battery saver watch mode, and up to 30 hours with GPS enabled.

The Instinct 2 Dezl edition is available now direct from Garmin for $399.99 / £249.99 / AU$629.