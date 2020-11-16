The most powerful CPU of 2020 may be coming soon, but it won’t be one for gamers

It may not be as eye-catching as Apple’s M1 wunderkid, but if you’re looking for the fastest processor in the world to go in your dedicated server , AMD will answer your prayers with its new EPYC 7763 CPU.

The processor has not yet been released, but pictures have emerged on the forum of a Chinese technology website called Chiphell. The order part number (100-000000312) shown in the leaked picture can also be found in a PDF on AMD’s website.

It appears the new processor is part of the Milan family, which is based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture - the same that powers the Ryzen 5000 series.

Check out our list of the best web hosting services around

We've built a list of the best bare-metal hosting right now

Here's our list of the best VPS hosting providers out there

The 7763 is likely to have 64 cores and 128 threads (same as the existing 7662), with a 256MB L3 cache. Screenshots show a base clock speed of 2.45GHz and a boost clock of 3.53GHz, numbers that are to be taken with a pinch of salt as they are likely to be so-called ES (engineering samples).

One element we don’t yet know about is the TDP, which sits at 225W on the 7662. Given that the base clock speed seems to have shifted north by about 20% and based on AMD’s 19% IPC gains, it can reasonably be assumed that the new EPYC 7763 could be faster than its predecessor by as much as 40%.

There’s not yet a 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper on the horizon that comes with Zen 3. The current champion is the 3990X , which was released in February, so we expect the next iteration (the 4990X?) to be announced at CES 2021 and sold from February 2021 onwards.

Here's our list of the best business servers right now

Via Tom's Hardware