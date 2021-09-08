The Matrix 4 teaser trailer site's blue and red pill concept has blown people's minds

The Matrix: Resurrections website launched yesterday, ahead of a trailer drop this week – but it's much more than your usual promotional movie site (visit it here).

Very much in the spirit of movie websites from the late 90s and early 00s, it's incredibly elaborate, offering up a sequence of teaser images that change depending on the time of day you're watching. The voiceover alters based on whether you pick the red or blue pill, too.

"You've lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction," says a voice that appears to belong to Mindhunter actor Jonathan Groff. This is what you get if you pick the blue pill. "You've lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction." The trailer will then tell you what time it is as you're watching, and fire through a quick array of shots from the trailer.

Pick the red pill, and you get something similar with a different voiceover, this time belonging to what appears to be actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. "This could be the first day of the rest of your life," says the figure. "But if you want it, you have to fight for it."

The sequence of images keeps shifting, but if you check back several times, you'll see most of the major beats pop up over and over again until you've seen it all.

There is a moody shot of Keanu Reeves' Neo in a street in front of a coffee shop called Simulatte (could that possibly be a training program?). We also get brief glimpses of Groff's character's mouth sealing shut, just as Neo's did before he left The Matrix in the first movie.

We see a blue-haired character played by Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) in a firefight, and she's clearly meant to be a member of the resistance against the Matrix. We see what appears to be Neo chugging blue pills, with the reflection of an older man in a mirror.

A few more shots deliberately throw back to moments from the first movie: what appears to be Neo walking off the roof of a building, or a fight in a dojo, or a still shot of a woman at a computer that'll remind you of Trinity's introduction. In total, there are apparently 180,000 combinations of images, according to Warner Bros (via IGN).

You even get a few shots of the 'real world' – with a flying ship and the squid robots from the original trilogy visible (like with the image at the top).

The Matrix Resurrections trailer drops tomorrow at 6AM PDT / 2PM BST. Here are three more images we grabbed from the various videos:

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Analysis: Are we ready to like The Matrix again?

This site has certainly done its job in terms of stoking interest in the movie. We've known about The Matrix 4 for a long time – its cast was revealed some time ago, and people spotted Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on a motorcycle together. In February 2021, too, stunt workers were seen jumping off a skyscraper in San Francisco as filming on the movie continued.

Its plot, though, has been left a complete mystery – the title of The Matrix Resurrections was only officially revealed last month, too.

The Matrix 4 has one big hump to get over: the two sequel films were largely considered a dud, and unnecessarily convoluted, despite their impressive stunt work.

This fourth movie has a lot of things going for it, though – it's brought Keanu Reeves back as Neo after the release of the John Wick movies, which re-established the actor as a celebrated Hollywood figure and action star.

Almost two decades have passed since The Matrix Revolutions, too, which is enough time to make people genuinely nostalgic about the series. It's hard to see the appetite for a fourth Matrix film being this high ten or 15 years ago, for example.

The other big factor here is the cast that Lana Wachowski has assembled for her sequel. Original stars Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are joined by Abdul-Mateen II, Groff, Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Ricci, among others.

You'll be able to watch The Matrix Resurrections in theaters worldwide on December 22. Lucky HBO Max streamers will be able to watch it at home on the same day in the US.