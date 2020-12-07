The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule: when is episode 7 on Disney Plus?

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian season 2 streaming on Disney Plus? The Mandalorian season 2, episode 7 is going to be released on Friday, December 11. Spoilers follow as we discuss what happened in the last episode of the Star Wars TV show.

At the end of 'Chapter 14: The Tragedy', Grogu – that is, Baby Yoda – was taken by the Empire and Moff Gideon. In the next episode, we're expecting Mando to employ the help of Mayfeld (Bill Burr) to help liberate his tiny companion, along with Boba Fett and Fennec Shand.

But what time does The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7 release on Disney Plus? New episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 are expected to release at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT every Friday. That's when you'll have to watch it if you want to avoid internet spoilers.

There are eight episodes in total this season, just like last year. Below, we'll explain when you can stream the final two episodes.

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian released?

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7 will be released on Friday, December 11, at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT.

The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule

Here's when every episode of The Mandalorian season 2 releases on Disney Plus, so you've got a full schedule of when new episodes are coming up:

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1: October 30

October 30 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2: November 6

November 6 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3: November 13

November 13 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4: November 20

November 20 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: November 27

November 27 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: December 4

December 4 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: December 11

December 11 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8: December 18