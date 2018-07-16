The luxury Kindle Oasis gets discounted for the first time, by £50

It's the Amazon Prime Day deal we never thought would happen. Amazon has finally reduced the price of the Kindle Oasis, the best ereader on the planet right now, by a massive £50.

This latest iteration of the deluxe Kindle Oasis is usually very expensive at £229.99, but today's limited time offer at £179.99 has us reevaluating things. Like how much we really need to eat. Can we really justify spending that much on an ereader even with the discount? Yes. Yes we can.

The Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, and features a larger screen than the other models while keeping the build super-light. The buttons on the side make page turning much easier for both left and right-handed readers, and the flush screen against the bezel keeps out pesky strands of dust and hair too.

The 'bump' on the rear also makes the Kindle Oasis much easier to hold than the cheaper Kindles. It really is the most refined Kindle yet, and a luxury device for serious ebookworms.

We've even written on several occasions just how good the Oasis is and how Amazon probably wouldn't reduce it for Prime Day (the Oasis line has never been on offer before), but our bluff has been well and truly called with this Kindle deal. And as current Paperwhite readers, who fondle the Oasis for that little bit too long at any Amazon event, we may have to bite on this one.

If you've never owned a Kindle before, however, then in all honesty we'd recommend starting with the much cheaper Kindle Paperwhite, which is also on sale today at an all-time low price of £74.99 (it's usually £109.99).

Stay up-to-date with the latest Amazon Prime Day offers and news stories at our hub page.