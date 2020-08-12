The lightest 17-inch laptop ever made is now available for less than you think

LG Gram 17 laptop - $1,249.99/£1,089.99 from Costco

Thanks to a recent price-drop, this beautiful piece of technology from LG is now a little more affordable. It's nice to look at, lightweight and powerful - so what's not to like? Grab it while you can.View Deal

The LG Gram 17 is an absolutely exquisite piece of tech. Our review of the laptop earlier this year carried a strapline that tells it all: "this laptop can’t actually be real".

Right now, the LG Gram 17 is available from Costco for just under $1,250/£1,090, although this price excludes shipping ($10) and Costco membership ($120/£67.50).

The machine weighs only 1.35kg (just under three pounds), which is less than a few 13.3-inch laptops we've tested in the past. Its screen diagonal (17-inch) and resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels/16:10 aspect ratio) are also exceptional for its size.

Check out our list of the best laptops for programming right now

Here's our list of the best mobile workstations on the market

We've built a list of the best video editing laptops out there

At its heart is an Intel Core i7-1065G7 with Iris Plus graphics, 16GB DDR4 dual channel memory, 512GB NVMe M2 SSD and a staggering 80WHr battery (which can power the laptop for up to 17 hours).

Add in an MIL-STD-810G certification, dedicated numeric keypad, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6 and seven ports (including a Gigabit Ethernet connector) and you have a near-perfect product.

The sub-par speakers, average processor performance and the then-expensive price tag were listed as the main disadvantages, but Costco has taken care of the latter concern.

With a Costco membership, you get a two-year warranty, $25 cash back, free technical support and a 90-day return policy. You also get one-year subscription to McAfee Multi Access, which will protect your laptop from viruses, spam, malware and identity thieves.

Here's our list of the best business laptops out there

Bear in mind