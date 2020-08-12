The lightest 17-inch laptop ever made is now available for less than you think

LG Gram 17 laptop - $1,249.99/£1,089.99 from Costco
Thanks to a recent price-drop, this beautiful piece of technology from LG is now a little more affordable. It's nice to look at, lightweight and powerful - so what's not to like? Grab it while you can.View Deal
The LG Gram 17 is an absolutely exquisite piece of tech. Our review of the laptop earlier this year carried a strapline that tells it all: "this laptop can’t actually be real".
Right now, the LG Gram 17 is available from Costco for just under $1,250/£1,090, although this price excludes shipping ($10) and Costco membership ($120/£67.50).
The machine weighs only 1.35kg (just under three pounds), which is less than a few 13.3-inch laptops we've tested in the past. Its screen diagonal (17-inch) and resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels/16:10 aspect ratio) are also exceptional for its size.
At its heart is an Intel Core i7-1065G7 with Iris Plus graphics, 16GB DDR4 dual channel memory, 512GB NVMe M2 SSD and a staggering 80WHr battery (which can power the laptop for up to 17 hours).
Add in an MIL-STD-810G certification, dedicated numeric keypad, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6 and seven ports (including a Gigabit Ethernet connector) and you have a near-perfect product.
The sub-par speakers, average processor performance and the then-expensive price tag were listed as the main disadvantages, but Costco has taken care of the latter concern.
With a Costco membership, you get a two-year warranty, $25 cash back, free technical support and a 90-day return policy. You also get one-year subscription to McAfee Multi Access, which will protect your laptop from viruses, spam, malware and identity thieves.
