These latest iPhone XR deals are pure class - free phone and big data on EE

For a select group of people it's an EE phone deal or nothing when it comes to switching devices. Considering EE's position as the UK's fastest 4G network, this is an idea we completely understand. But the one downside of this loyalty is that EE can often be one of the pricier networks for mobile phone deals.

Luckily we've tracked down two iPhone XR deals that change that - you can see them in all their glory below. There are three reasons to love these two offers - they're free upfront, they have tonnes of data and most importantly, they're packed with the benefits of being on EE.

Much like contracts on EE, iPhone deals tend to fall on the more costly end of the mobile phone deals spectrum, making these two affordable offers especially tempting.

See what all the fuss is about - read TechRadar's iPhone XR review

These EE iPhone XR deals in full

iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43 per month + £25 cashback

The standout feature of this deal is that colossal 50GB of data. That will get you through each month of Netflix streaming, social media scrolling and quite a bit of general phone use. Pair that with the lack of upfront costs (you even get £25 cash back!) and the monthly costs of just £43 and this is a pretty great overall offer. Total cost over 24 months is £1,007

View Deal

iPhone XR from Buymobiles | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

The only real downside of the deal above is that the monthly cost is slightly more than some would be willing to pay. If you would rather save some money this offer drops that price down to just £38. Yes, you get less data but 15GB should still be enough for most people. Not to mention there's all the benefits of EE - the UK's fastest 4G network. Total cost over 24 months is £912

View Deal

EE mobile deals - why get one?

Beyond those speedy 4G connections, there are a lot of benefits that make EE the network to go for.

EE offers a data gifting scheme, that means you can send any leftover data you have to someone else that needs it. A feature that will make you very popular with friends and family.

You also get access to Wi-Fi calling. That means if you're in a bit of a signal dead-zone but you've got Wi-Fi, you're all good to send as many texts and calls as you want.

Another major benefit of EE is its entertainment scheme. With this you can take out six month subscriptions with Amazon Prime Video, MTV Stars and Apple Music. On top of that you can get free access to BT Sport for three months - that's a total of 21 free months of subscriptions with EE.

Compare these tariffs to other iPhone XR deals: