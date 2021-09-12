The latest GoPro Hero 10 Black leak adds more images and a price

We've not heard all that much about the GoPro Hero 10 Black ahead of its expected launch – but the only leak of note was so comprehensive that it told us just about everything we needed to know. Now a new leak fills in one key detail that was missing: the price.

According to WinFuture, the GoPro Hero 10 Black is going to retail for €540. A straight currency conversion gives us $640 / £460 / AU$865, but GoPro won't use a straight currency conversion – it's perhaps more helpful to say that the Hero 9 Black originally went on sale for almost €480, so it sounds like this year's model will be more expensive.

You can get the current Hero 9 Black from GoPro for $450 / £430 / AU$670, so expect those prices to go up when the GoPro Hero 10 Black is officially unveiled – something that should be happening within the next couple of weeks.

GoPro Hero10 Black: all of it. All specs, pricing, new full hi res pic gallery. If there's anything else you'd like to know, I'll try and answer. #Hero10 #GoPro https://t.co/rge77Jjo9qSeptember 11, 2021 See more

Specs and upgrades

The latest WinFuture article also reveals some more about the features that the GoPro Hero 10 Black is bringing with it, powered by a new chipset called GP2. It's apparently twice as powerful as the one in the Hero 9 Black.

That will translate into better video in low lighting conditions, as well as improved image stabilization, according to WinFuture's sources. There's also a new lens cover with a hydrophobic (water-repellent) coating that minimizes reflections too, which should further improve the quality of the photos and videos you can grab with the camera.

As for the display on the front, WinFuture says it will run at a faster refresh rate than the one on the Hero 9 Black, for a viewing experience that's more fluid. In addition, expect touch controls and a shutter release button that operate faster.

Analysis: the GoPro Hero 10 Black sounds like an action camera beast

It doesn't sound as though the GoPro Hero 10 is going to add a huge number of improvements over the current model – and the design is staying more or less identical – but the upgrades that are rumored make us think that this is going to be an action camera well worth looking into.

It looks likely that the GoPro Hero 10 Black will offer a maximum 5.3K video resolution, with faster frame rates available at lower resolutions – the 2.7K resolution is said to support up to 240 frames per second, which is perfect for those slow motion clips.

Meanwhile, although the GP2 chip isn't necessarily going to do anything revolutionary, it should improve the quality of videos and photos captured by the GoPro Hero 10 Black across the board – everything will still just work, but at a faster speed.

With GoPro rumored to be focusing on low-light performance and video stabilization smoothing technologies in the marketing material for the GoPro 10 Hero Black, it sounds like this will very much be a premium-level action camera – perfect for those who have the budget to afford it.