The hit sitcom Community is now on Netflix – as well as Hulu

Community, the hit US sitcom starring Donald Glover and Ken Jeong, is now on Netflix in the US and UK.

First airing in 2009, the sitcom takes place in a US community college where a lawyer with a fake diploma is sent back into education. It launched the careers of a number of brilliant comedic actors, including Alison Brie (GLOW, BoJack Horseman) and it's absolutely worth a binge in these isolated times.

The show was created by Dan Harmon, who many of you may know for his madcap animated series Rick and Morty – and while we now have a release date for the remaining episodes of Rick and Morty season 4, Community is very much there for you while you wait.

Netflix and Hulu play nice

The most notable thing about Community’s appearance is that the show is both on Netflix and Hulu. The past few years of TV streaming service competition has been a tale of Netflix series disappearing as licensing deals expire – including the Marvel TV shows replaced by new programming on Disney Plus – and services battling to gain an edge over each other.

Hulu is technically owned by Disney, too, and available as part of a joint Disney Plus + Hulu + ESPN bundle in the US, so seeing Hulu and Netflix share such an iconic title is welcome for the legions of fans who hadn’t been able to stream Community before. That's because Community owners Sony are licensing the show out on a non-exclusive basis.

UK viewers could already watch Community as part of an Amazon Prime subscription – while All 4 also hosted the show back in 2018.