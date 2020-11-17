The Grand Tour's next episode on Amazon Prime Video should release very soon

The long-awaited next episode of The Grand Tour looks like it's about to land on Amazon Prime Video. A trailer for the next Madagascar-set episode will be released on November 18, according to a new Twitter teaser image. We'd expect this to be accompanied by a release date.

All year, fans of the Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond-fronted series have been waiting for the show to return for its second The Grand Tour Presents special – the first released all the way back in December 2019.

Given that Amazon has already revealed what's coming to the service in November in terms of new movies and TV shows, we're expecting to see this one land in December.

Here's the Twitter teaser – you'll want to view the bottom left corner of the image for the trailer confirmation:

The Grand Tour will return

Why are we so certain the next episode is arriving before the end of the year? Amazon actually confirmed this earlier in 2020 in another tweet, which addressed the current pandemic-related issues with filming more episodes. The next special is planned to film in Russia, but it's unclear when production will actually move ahead.

'Later this year' was all we got at the time for the Madagascar special – December now seems the most likely, but we'd be surprised if Amazon pushed it back any further than that.