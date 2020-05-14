Our favorite cameras are increasingly hybrid all-rounders that are just as comfortable shooting video as they are stills – and the finest example of that is the Fujifilm X-T4, which our review has just crowned "the best APS-C mirrorless camera you can buy".

Why does the X-T4 inch ahead of excellent rivals like the Nikon Z50 and Sony A6600? It comes down to an excellent blend of design, user-friendliness, new features and outright image quality. As our review states, "the bottom line is that no other camera in this class matches the X-T4 (and X-T3’s) low light performance or resolved detail".

We were already big fans of the Fujifilm X-T3, which remains on sale is worth considering if you're predominantly a stills shooter. But the X-T4 crucially adds features like in-body image stabilization, a new battery, and a new shutter mechanism.

Together, these make it "the most capable hybrid APS-C camera around, bar none", according to our review. The highlights for us included the X-T4's improved Face and Eye Detection, some stellar video performance thanks to its ability to shoot Cinema 4K / 60p video at 10-bit 4:2:0 internally, and that excellent image quality.

Of course, the X-T4's retro styling and build quality also add to its appeal. While we would have preferred a slightly bigger handgrip, the design is otherwise pretty flawless with build quality in particular singled out for being "second to none". As our review added, if you're a fan of tactile dials and classic design, then there is "definitely an emotional connection for camera fans".

(Image credit: Future)

The new APS-C champ

Of course, no camera is perfect, and the Fujifilm X-T4 isn't class-leading in every area. While the new in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system is a game-changer for those who prefer prime lenses that aren't optically stabilized (like the XF35mm f/1.4), it isn't the absolute best IBIS system we've used.

Our tests with both the 16-80mm f/4 WR lens and XF35mm f/1.4 found that the level of stabilization was closer to 4EV (or four stops), which is a couple of stops lower than the X-T4's headline claim. Still, while it's still a little short of the stabilization provided by the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III (which has a smaller Four Thirds sensor), it is a boon over the more affordable Nikon Z50, which lacks IBIS.

The only other small complaints are the lack of a dedicated headphone jack (though you can adapt its USB-C port to provide this) and the new fully articulating touchscreen. The latter may push stills-focused photographers towards the Fujifilm X-T3, as its tilting design is a bit more suitable for shooting from the hip. But if you're going to fully embrace the X-T4's video powers, then the new side-hinged screen is likely an improvement.

It's really these all-rounder powers that make the X-T4 the finest APS-C mirrorless camera, and best APS-C camera full stop, so far. While there are full-frame options at the X-T4's body-only price of $1,699 / £1,549 / AU$2,999, including the Nikon Z6 and Canon EOS RP, neither of these cameras quite offer the same hybrid versatility or retro charm as the X-T4.

As our review concluded, "the Fujifilm X-T4 is one heck of a camera that possesses wonderful charm and immense power under the hood. Now, more than ever, we have a true photography-video hybrid from Fujifilm".