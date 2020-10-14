The Fitbit Inspire HR is super cheap on Amazon right now, but not for long

The Fitbit Inspire HR is an excellent lightweight activity tracker, and is cheaper than ever on Amazon Prime Day. You'd better move fast to grab it though, because the deal is set to end at 10pm tonight.

If you've been feeling a bit sluggish lately, the Inspire HR should provide all the motivation you need to get moving, with all-day heart rate monitoring, step counting, a wide range of workout tracking modes, and automatic activity detection. All that is packaged up in a sleek, water resistant wristband, and can be yours for £59.99 while the deal lasts.

If that's still a little too expensive, you can also pick up the original Fitbit Inspire, without heart rate monitor, for just £38.99 in the Prime Day sales.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Fitbit Inspire HR: £86.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Inspire HR is a sleek, compact activity tracker that packs in all the same features as the original Inspire (including automatic workout detection and all-day step tracking), with the addition of a heart rate monitor so you can see whether you're raising your pulse enough to get a good cardio workout. The Inspire HR comes in black, lilac and white.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire: £49.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Fitbit's super slim activity tracker is fantastic value with this Prime Day deal. It tracks your steps throughout the day, with a battery life of up to five days, encouraging you to meet your daily activity goals, and automatically recognises workouts like runs, swims and bike rides. It's available in black and Sangria.

View Deal

Want more features? Take a look at the Fitbit Versa 2, which offers all the same features as the Inspire HR with support for third-party apps, a smart alarm that wakes you at the optimum point in your sleep cycle, blood oxygen saturation (SPO2) monitoring, voice controls via Amazon Alexa, and more.

Fitbit Versa 2: £160.82 £129.99 at Amazon

When we first reviewed the Fitbit Versa 2, we called it 'near perfect', and it's holding up very well. It includes contactless payments through Fitbit Pay, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking and app notifications. It's available in black, pink and grey, and is a steal on Prime Day.

View Deal

More Fitbit deals

Looking for more Fitbit deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.