The cheapest Windows 10 Pro PC this Cyber Monday is shockingly small

Say you want to run a Windows PC on a large, very large screen (think large format display or digital signage), then a Fanless Mini PC stick does make sense this Cyber Monday.

Such a device is the MeLE PGC02 GLE which costs $217.99 at Amazon, down from $229.99 thanks to a time limited $12 coupon.

What you actually get for the money is, to be put mildly, shockingly spectacular bearing in mind that this is a thin client that is smaller than your average smartphone and it plugs straight into any HDMI-capable display.

The cheapest Windows 10 Pro around Mele PGC02 GLE Windows 10 Pro PC - $219.99 at Amazon

It is barely bigger than a 2-finger Kit Kat chocolate bar and yet this Mele PC stick packs a powerful punch at a price that's hardly believable, with Windows 10 Pro and even a Gigabit Ethernet port.View Deal

We've built a list of the best business computers out there

Here's our choice of the best business monitors available

Check out our list of the best business Macs on the market

Inside is a quad-core Intel Celeron J4215 processor with 8GB of LPDDR4, 128GB (eMMC rather than SSD) and powered by Windows 10 Pro, making it great as an office PC (or for IoT applications, interactive kiosks or even digital signage).

Other features include a Gigabit Ethernet port that supports Wake on LAN/PXE/Auto Power on/RTC Wake, Wi-Fi 5, a security lock, a Type-C power port, a microSD card slot, two USB ports and an audio jack.

That form factor is becoming increasingly popular thanks to the widespread availability of low power processors that are actually fast; we've reviewed the Minisforum S41 and the Azulle Access4 over the past few months.

We've also highlighted the best video editing computer

Bear in mind