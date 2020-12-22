The cheapest large battery smartphone has a massive 8,000mAh capacity

What is it? The Oukitel WP5 is the cheapest large capacity Android 10 rugged smartphone available right now.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? Not everyone can afford the latest and the fastest smartphone. The WP5 will appeal to those who want a reasonably affordable device with a big battery (8000mAh). if you've found something similar and cheaper, let us know via Twitter!)

How much does it cost? The Oukitel WP5 is available from Banggood for $105.99 (about £78/AU$139) until December 27 without any codes. That's an extra $10 off the current sale price of $115.99. Overall, you get more than 44% off its suggested retail price.

Big battery bargain Oukitel WP5 rugged smartphone: $189.99 $105.99 at Banggood

Save $84 without any codes! The Oukitel WP5 is a rugged smartphone with a big difference. It has the largest battery of its price category. Hurry up! This offer ends on December 27.View Deal

We've built a list of the best rugged smartphones out there

Here's our choice of the best business smartphones available

Check out our list of the best smartphones for senior on the market

What else should we know? Inside, there’s a quad-core MediaTek chipset that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage memory, all of this running on stock Android 10.

Its 5.5-inch display has a fairly low resolution (720 x 1440 pixels) which should - in theory - improve battery life. Add in a 4-LED bar, a fingerprint reader, triple rear camera sensors and Corning Gorilla glass and you have a pretty impressive entry-level durable smartphone.

Oukitel has also managed to squeeze two Nano SIM slots and a type-C connector in what is a capable, decently-priced smartphone that will survive more than a few shocks. Just bear in mind that a big battery means an increased thickness (18mm) and heavier weight than most other non-rugged smartphones around today (a whopping 285g).

Any cons? We'd love to have 64GB storage at this price.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet.

Check out these mobile phone deals where you are

Bear in mind